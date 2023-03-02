Kavin and Aparna Das-starrer Dada is running successfully in theatres and is winning the hearts of the cinephiles. The romantic drama is helmed by debutant director Ganesh K Babu. It not only received positive reviews from critics and audiences but also got shoutouts from celebrities. After Dhanush, actor Karthi also recently watched the film and has been in awe of the work done by the entire team of film. In addition, the actor also had a telephone conversation with Kavin for five minutes.

The Kaithi actor wrote in the tweet, “Finally watched Dada. What a great film! So happy to see such good writing and filmmaking. Great performance by everyone. Kavin- it was such a beautiful and complete performance. Congratulations team. Very proud of you guys."

Advertisement

Responding to the tweet, Kavin shared a poster of Karthi’s character poster of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and shared that they both had a chat over the phone. “It was a five-minute call. Amongst everything you told me, I can only remember this one thing forever – ‘I will remember this film.’ And I want to let you know that I will never forget this, Karthi Sir."

Advertisement

Earlier, Kavin shared that Dhanush also called him and Aparna and showered praises after watching the film. Kavin shared a note on Twitter. The note read: “Hi Kavin, Na Dhanush Paesraen (This is Dhanush speaking) …My mind had to take a few seconds to process if whatever I heard was true. The reality is I’m yet to come out of that flash and here I’m typing this…indeed a surreal moment receiving a call from Dhanush sir after watching Dada. I remember watching all your movies on screen, being amazed and awestruck by your outstanding talent. And today, receiving a call from you can’t be summed up with a simple thank you. Huge respect to you, sir for appreciating budding actors (sic)."

Written and directed by Ganesh K Babu, Dada talks about single parenting and fatherhood. The film also features K Bhagyaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh and Pradeep Antony in prominent roles. According to several reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here