What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Once Said About How She Deals With Internet Trolling

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often makes headlines for her appearances at award functions and international gala events. The actor recently walked the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet and became the talk of the town. While many liked the flower outfit, others trolled her for her fashion sense.

After that, she became the target for appearing in Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in a black blazer over a golden dress. Here also, she failed to impress her fans. Now, Aishwarya has graced the IIFA awards held in Dubai in a stunning black outfit and again is on the radar of trolls.

An entertainment Instagram page posted a video of Abhishek and Aishwarya entering the venue in style. Aishwarya wore a black embroidered skirt top with a black skirt and looked breathtakingly beautiful in ethnic attire.

However, users have a different take on that. One of the users commented, “She has become fatty that’s why she is wearing this type of dress," while another one asked, “What’s with her dress sense nowadays, don’t understand?"

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, the former Miss World opened up about being the target of trolls and how it affected her. During a 2018 interview, she addressed the issue and said, “I think I have very early in life developed the ability to focus on the positives. When you do that, and you recognise that there is just so much more, it is easier to wash away the natural pain that every human being experiences, even with the slightest negativity."

“It is really about your perspective and your outlook, and I know that it is easier said than done for many and immensely tough for many, and that’s why I probably keep like a mantra going on that we have to be our own best friend."

