What Akanksha Malhotra, Who Played Salman Khan's Sister in Garv, is Up To These Days

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been known to introduce many actresses to the big screen through his movies. While actresses like Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah, who got their big break in Salman Khan movies went on to make names for themselves, some actresses faded with time and were hardly seen on the screen after their big break. One just actress who faded away from the screen is Akanksha Malhotra, who played Salman Khan’s sister Rakhi in the movie Garv: Pride and Honor, which was released in 2004.

Akanksha made a promising debut with the Puneet Issar-directed film and she was integral to the plot as the movie is about Salman Khan’s character avenging the antagonists who wrong his sister. Impressing with both her looks and acting skills, she was touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood, but after a few unnoticed films like Yeh Mohabbat hai and Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon, she disappeared from the film scene completely.

The actress shifted to New York after her wedding and chose to enjoy motherhood, staying away from the world of entertainment. She, however, has remained active on social media and her photos her testimony to the fact that her glamour has not been affected by staying away from the entertainment industry.

However, recently there were reports that Akanksha was back in India and planning to return to Bollywood.

In an interview with Etimes earlier this year, the actress said, “I got married and relocated to New York City shortly after my first project Salman. I couldn’t pursue my acting career because I was far away. But now that I’ve returned to India and my kids are much older, I think it’s time to go back and pursue my passions. I’ve had a few offers, which have given me the assurance, impetus, and motivation to resume performing. I am grateful for the support of all of my friends and family, and am currently awaiting the appropriate moment to make a comeback".

