Allu Arjun has passed on the offer to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, a new report has claimed. The heartbreaking news comes just weeks after it was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. The latest report claimed that Allu Arjun has rejected the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

“The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn’t say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad," a source told Pinkvilla.

“Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa," the insider added.

Allu Arjun has reportedly begun shooting for Pushpa 2 in parts. While the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles, it is also rumoured that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for a pivotal part as well. Fans have been waiting for an official update from the team.

As for Jawan, the action thriller went on floors earlier last year. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

