What Attracted Dhanush to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: 'She Is 100 Times Simpler Than Her Father'

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation has left fans in shock. Fans are still wondering what went wrong with their relationship. After 18 years of togetherness, the couple announced the news through a social media post. The news created a buzz everywhere as Dhanush is not only popular in the South film industry but has a sizable following in the Hindi film industry.

Although we can’t change the fact that Dhanush and Aishwarya are no longer together, we can still relive the old memories. Talking about old times, Dhanush once revealed the one quality that attracted her to Aishwarya. In an old interview, Dhanush was asked whether he got attracted to Aishwarya as she is Rajinikanth’s daughter. Dhanush, however, denied this and revealed the quality which made him fall for her.

He told Times of India, “I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwarya. She is 100 times simpler than her father." He further revealed that Aishwarya is humble and treats everyone equally. She can become anyone’s friend, Dhanush said, adding that he also appreciated the way Aishwarya is raising both their sons.

If we go back in time, when Dhanush and Aishwaryaa met, we get to witness a cute love story. In the same interview, Dhanush said that during the first-day show of his film ‘Kadhal Kondien’ which he and his team went to watch together, the cinema owner introduced him to Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughters – Aishwaryaa and Soundarya. Aishwarya liked Dhanush’s performance in the film and sent a bouquet to him the next day with a note saying, “Good work. Keep in touch". That was all, the love started blooming between the two and they got married after two years.

Amid the separation news, both are keeping themselves busy with work. Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his film ‘Atrangi Re’ while shooting for his other projects, and Aishwaryaa is busy working on her next music video.

