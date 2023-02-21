One of our favourite television reality shows, Bigg Boss, recently concluded its sixteenth season and we have got another winner. MC Stan, a well-known rapper, won the Bigg Boss 16. Basti Ka Hasti fame recently held an Instagram live session, which was watched by over 541,000 people. So, you probably have an idea of how popular he is, and no doubt, winning Bigg Boss has added another feather to his cap.

After winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan received congratulatory messages and expensive gifts from some popular celebrities. Here is a list of the expensive gift items that MC Stan received after winning Bigg Boss 16.

From Badshah:

If you’re a Badshah or MC Stan fan, you’re probably aware that two of India’s top rappers have a strong friendship. Badshah is said to have given his junior a gold necklace worth Rs 50 lakh.

From Buba:

Anam Shaikh aka Buba, MC Stan’s girlfriend, has a reason to rejoice over the former’s victory. According to various reports, MC Stan received a sports BMW bike worth Rs 45 lakh from Buba.

From Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is a huge fan of MC Stan, and the director wanted him to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. According to rumours, Rohit Shetty gave him an expensive convertible Mini Cooper car. The car is worth around Rs 45 lakh.

From Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan, who also hosts Bigg Boss, gave MC Stan a Rs 15 lakh platinum bracelet.

From Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik has given his friend MC Stan a Chopard watch. This Chopard watch is said to cost around Rs 6 lakh.

From Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan and MC Stan got along well inside the Bigg Boss house and they were frequently seen together. Farah Khan, the producer’s sister, recently hosted a party for Sajid’s Bigg Boss friends. Sajid has gifted the rapper a diamond chain. According to reports, the chain costs around Rs 3 lakh.

From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

TV actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gifted MC Stan a brand new Rolex watch, which is around Rs 2.5 lakh.

