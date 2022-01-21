What Changed Anupama Parameswaran's Mind To Do Bold, Kissing Scenes in Rowdy Boys

Rowdy Boys starring Anupama Parameswaran and Ashish Reddy was released just a few days before Pongal. It has been enchanting the audience every day since its premiere in theatres. The movie has been directed by Harsha Konukondi and has been co-produced by Shirish and Dil Raju.

Rowdy Boys also stars many other prominent character artists such as Karthik Ratnam, Sahidev Vikram, Tej Kurapati and Komali Prasad. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie, while Mathi handled the cinematography. The movie has been in the news for a lot of reasons, and one of them is the bold scenes between the leads. Anupama Parameswaran made headlines with her kissing scene with Ashish Reddy in Rowdy Boys.

According to reports, Anupama was paid Rs 50 lakh to play the heroine in the film. It is also being said that Anupama is charging astronomical amounts only for the bol scenes. Before Rowdy Boys, she had done only family-oriented movies.

Reports further state that Anupama was initially unsure of doing the scenes. She later agreed after the producers promised her a fat paycheck. Now, it remains to be seen how the audience receives the film. The fans of Anupama, though, are already praising her to the skies for opting to do such bold scenes.

Film’s male lead Ashish Reddy is the nephew of the producer Dil Raju.

