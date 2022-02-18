What Farhan Akhtar's Mom Said About Shibani Dandekar: 'Kya Ladki Ko Khaana Banana Aata...'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding festivities have started to unfold. The couple, who is all set to take their wedding vows on February 19, had a mehendi ceremony on Thursday. Shabana Azmi, who is married to Farhan Akhtar’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s sister Anusha Dandekar and several B-Town celebs like Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty were seen arriving at Farhan’s house where the festivities took place. Ahead of their wedding, Bombay Times spoke to Farhan’s mother, actress, and screenwriter Honey Irani, who was not present in the pre-wedding festivities. Irani shared that she contracted COVID-19 and was under isolation. However, she assured she is fine now, and is looking forward to participating on the big day.

Irani totally adores her to-be-daughter-in-law, and never misses a chance to heap praises on Shibani. Calling her “a lovely child", Irani said that Shibani is so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others. She mentioned that the actress-commentator mixes with the family very well, and she gets to meet her every second day, as the couple (Farhan and Shibani) just live next door. Highlighting her relationship with Shibani, Farhan’s mother shared that she speaks to her over the phone almost every day, they keep messaging each other, and they also went on a holiday to the Maldives together. “She is just too sweet. I am even fond of her parents and her sisters who are also cultured," Irani added.

Advertisement

When asked if she got a taste of Shibani’s culinary skills, Irani revealed that she doesn’t cook, but is learning, she keeps trying and Irani believes that she will succeed someday. However, the actor mentioned that there is no need for her to cook, as they are not living in times where things like, “Kya ladki ko khaana banane aata hai (Does the girl knows how to cook)" are asked.

A wedding is indeed a very crucial day, so what inputs did Irani give to his son and future daughter-in-law. For the wedding preps, Irani mentioned she told them that the wedding festivities will be incomplete without kulfi and jalebi on the menu. “The food has to be good and it can’t go wrong. That is the only thing everybody has been contemplating right from the word go," she affirmed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.