Actress Hansika Motwani, fondly remembered for her stint as a child artist in the popular kid’s reality show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, recently tied the nuptial knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December last year. After the much-talked-about wedding ceremony, Hansika became the target of trolls. It was revealed that Sohael, who was previously married to Rinky was a good friend of Hansika. Post her marriage, the 31-year-old received backlash from the masses for getting hitched to her friend’s partner.

Recently, Hansika who headlines the docu-series Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+Hotstar opened up about the nasty allegations she faced from haters who claimed that the actress was responsible for breaking Rinky’s marriage with Sohael. The accusations heightened further since Hasika also attended Sohael and her former wife’s marriage ceremony.

Advertisement

In the first episode of the series, Hansika revealed that she was painted as the “villain" just because she was a “public figure." “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity," she shared.

Sohael, who was also present in the episode dismissed all the criticisms calling them “baseless." He said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is untrue and baseless."

Advertisement

“I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started," he added.

Advertisement

The first episode of Love Shaadi Drama aired on February 10 that gave glimpses of Hansika and Sohael’s lavish wedding ceremony. The actress also disclosed her decision of keeping her relationship with her beloved away from the limelight, owing to her past relationship that grabbed the eyeballs of many for all the wrong reasons.

On the work front, Hansika is geared up for the release of her upcoming web series MY3. Helmed by M Rajesh, Mugen Rao, Ashna Zaveri, and Shanthanu are also roped in to essay important roles. The Aambala actress is also a part of Manoj Damodharan’s Partner and Srinivas Omkar’s My Name Is Shruthi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here