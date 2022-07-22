What Happened When Naga Chaitanya Fell in Love For The First Time

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the promotion of his film Thank you. The film hit the theatres on Friday and has been receiving a good response. Recently, during the promotions of the film, Naga Chaitanya talked about his first love and his statement left many surprised. The actor fell in love for the first time when he was in class 9. Raashi Khanna is playing the female lead in the film. They are giving various interviews and interacting with the media.

During one such interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his first love. The actor stated that his first love happened when he was in standard 9. At that time, three people loved the same girl but she left him heartbroken. Naga Chaitanya further stated that the three boys later became good friends. His comment has gone viral on the web.

In Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in three different shades. The film has been directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by renowned producer Dil Raju. Apart from Raashi Khanna, the film also has Avika Gor and Malavika Nair playing the female lead.

On the personal front, Naga Chaitanya was married to South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in October last year when they announced the news of their divorce. The news left their fans heartbroken. They were married for four years. Before getting married, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated for more than 8 years.

On the work front, after Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in a key role. The film will release on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and will also have Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

