What Has Left Amitabh Bachchan and His Family ‘Petrified’?

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has encountered bats at his house Jalsa in Mumbai despite taking all the precautions. Amitabh wrote on his blog that a bat “re-emerged” at Jalsa recently, leaving his family members “petrified”. “Another has re-emerged again. the BAT .. Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken .. So it is back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm,” he wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old actor said he tried methods like fogging, sanitised liquids, electronic repellent gadgets and even sprayed eucalyptus oil all over the house, but nothing seems to be working. Amitabh has also invited suggestions to rid the animals. “No .. I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade .. but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in,” he asked.

Amitabh is currently hosting the 13th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. The 79-year-old made his TV debut with KBC in 2000, and has hosted all the seasons except the third edition which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan.

He was last seen in mystery thriller Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the movie was released in theaters on August 27, 2021, but Covid-19 restrictions and the overall appeal of the film could not produce desired results.

Amitabh also has several projects in the pipeline. His next big film is Bhramastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The trilogy and is being helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. The superhero film has been delayed several times, first due to production work and later because of the pandemic. The film is expected to release next year.

Besides Bhramastra, Amitabh also has Jhund, Mayday, Good Bye and several other films lined up for shoot.

