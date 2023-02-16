After the success of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi, the makers introduced the same format of the reality quiz game in different versions in various regional languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi. In Marathi, the show is titled Kon Honaar Crorepati (KHC), and it is hosted by actor Sachin Khedekar. The makers are all set to return with a fresh season of the show.

In the promo clip shared on Instagram, Sachin can be seen getting ready for the shoot, when a voice from behind tells him that the prize money for the new season has been increased.

After a few frames, Sachin can be seen having a verbal banter about the show’s prize money which has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. The host also revealed that registration for the quiz show has begun in full swing and it will start soon. Sachin also stated that he is excited to ask the most coveted Rs 2 crore question.

With the promo video, it seems that the show’s format might have some changes along with the prize money.

The caption of the post which is loosely translated from Marathi read: “1 missed call, 2 crore! ‘Who will be a millionaire’. Soon… On Sony Marathi channel…"

Watch the video here:

Kon Honaar Crorepati witnessed various actors as hosts. Sachin Khedekar hosted the first two seasons while Swapnil Joshi donned the hat of the host for Season 3. After a long break of three years, the fourth season was hosted by Nagraj Manjule and the fifth season was again hosted by Sachin Khedekar.

On the professional front, Sachin will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial Shehzada. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. It will open to theatres this Friday, February 17. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

