What Jeyam Actress Sadaa Said About Not Being Married Yet

South Indian actress Sadaa, who made her debut in the film industry with the movie Jayam, has been ruling the hearts of many due to her excellent acting. She has been praised by audiences and critics alike for her unique portrayal of characters in films like Torchlight, Unnale Unnale, Priyasakhi, and Mythri.

Although Sadaa has taken a backseat in terms of acting, she is an active social media user and often drops pictures of her travel escapades mostly in the jungles. Lately, the actress is making all the headlines after she shared her views on marriage.

In an interview with the media, when Sadaa was asked why she had not married yet, the actress said that her motto was to live a happy life. According to her, if a person decides to marry their partner only because they are dependent on their significant other, the person will never be truly happy.

Sadaa questioned the need of being dependent on somebody else for one’s happiness, adding whether dependence was necessary. As per Sadaa, if she happens to marry a man, he should be a strict vegetarian like her.

During the conversation, the 38-year-old actress dragged on the conventional and debated topic of whether people are happy after marriage and added that out of 10 people who tie the knot, only 5 people are content. Saada also discussed the possibilities of life after marriage.

Sadaa is currently seen as a judge in dance reality shows. She has also stepped into the world of OTT with Zee5 Telegu’s new series Hello World.

