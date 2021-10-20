What Kartik Aaryan Said About Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

At a recent promotional event, when Kartik was questioned about the third installment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he refused to spill the beans and asked people to question director Luv Ranjan.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama left the audience in splits with its storyline, dialogues, and peppy songs. The movie also marked the debut of actor Kartik Aaryan. His spectacular performance and much-applauded monologue in the movie made him a nationwide sensation. The second installment of the film also received a positive response and fans are now waiting for its third part. Recently, during a promotional event, Kartik was questioned whether Pyaar Ka Punchnama is in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Though the actor said that it sounds interesting, he refused to spill the beans and conveniently dodged the question.

“Honestly, you’ll have to ask Luv sir (Luv Ranjan, director) about it. He’d be in a better position to offer clarity about the film," Kartik was quoted say saying.

Currently, Kartik has a lot on his plate. A couple of days back, he rapped the shoot of Freddy with Dil Bechara actress Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic thriller is riding on high expectations of fans. For his role in the movie, Kartik underwent a massive transformation and had put on 14 kilos. Talking about his incredible makeover, Kartik said that transformations are not limited to getting ripped, at times it involves putting on kilos. However, he mentioned that it is important to do it in a very supervised and safe manner. He was able to achieve his look for the film with the help of disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. Kartik’s dedication to gaining weight in a particular time frame for his role was truly commendable.

The actor mentioned that he has already started losing weight to get out of the Freddy look and shape for his next film.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik will be seen in the second installment of horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, and it also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

