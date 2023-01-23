What Khesari Lal Yadav Said About His Terms With Pawan Singh

Nobody is surprised by the rivalry between Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. The two actors are constantly at odds with one another and there’s always some sort of disagreement about each other. However, whenever either of the two is asked about controversies in the interviews, they claim to be brothers. And recently, another statement by Khesari has surfaced on the internet, prompting speculation that the actor wishes to maintain friendly relations with Powerstar Pawan Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav stated in an interview that Pawan Singh is his elder brother and is older than him. It is their responsibility to come forward and if he comes forward, Khesari is ready for it. The actor goes on to say that he does not have to dress up in a safari outfit. According to reports, Khesari even said, “If Powerstar calls, he will flee in his shorts. Continuing his point, he says that in such a situation, only Pawan Singh will tell him when and where to come".

In addition, Khesari Lal Yadav was asked about his political career and whether he would enter politics like other artists in the same interview. The actor stated that he will never enter politics.

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen in Sangharsh 2. Recently, a helicopter shot of this movie has also been shot, whose picture has also been shared on social media. This is the sequel to Sangharsh. In its first part, actress Kajal Raghavani played the lead role with Khesari. But, this time she is out of it and South actress Meghashree has replaced her.

