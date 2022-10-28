What Kiran Gaekwad Said About Nitish Chavan's Performance in Har Har Mahadev

On the occasion of Diwali, Marathi cinema has given the country its first pan-India film in the form of Har Har Mahadev. Released on October 25, the film has also hit the theatres, apart from Marathi, in Hindi and all the South Indian languages. Telling the story of the reign of the great Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film stars Subodh Bhave as Shivaji Maharaj and Sharad Kelkar as Bajiprabhu Deshpande. Har Har Har Mahadev has been receiving praise from all quarters and has taken a great opening at the box office, beating Bollywood films like Thank God.

Another actor who bagged a role in this big-budget film is Marathi TV actor Nitish Chavan of Lagir Zal Ji fame. He plays the role of Dhanaji Mhaskar, one of the most loyal followers of Shivaji Maharaj. Amidst all the praise that the film is receiving, Nitish’s friend actor Kiran Gaekwad has shown his appreciation for the film and Nitish’s performance in it.

Kiran Gaekwad made a post on his social media handle where he shared a candid photo of him hugging Nitish from behind. In the caption for the photo, he wrote, “Har Har Mahadev Kamal is a wonderful movie. Maharaj’s cinema must be great. I do not have words to describe the movie because I cannot express such a great work of art in words. Just go and watch this movie in theatres and you will know exactly what I want to express. Nitish Love You!"

Kiran and Nitish have been friends for many years. The two worked together in the serial Lagir Zal Ji, which was the debut vehicle for both of them in the entertainment industry.

