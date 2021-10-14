What Led to a Verbal Spat Between Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar?

Marathi actress Mitali Mayekar and her husband actor Siddharth Chandekar are among the most loved couples in the Marathi cinema industry. Both are active on social media and they keep sharing the moments from their life with their fans. Siddharth, on Wednesday, shared an interesting video on Instagram showing the usual verbal spat between husbands and wives in a normal household. In this video, both of them are seen arguing over cleanliness in the house.

The video features Siddharth and Mitali in casual clothes. It opens to Siddharth recording a clip on a device. Suddenly, Mitali throws a blue towel on his face. This led to an argument. Mitali then asks him to not put wet towels on the sofa. To which, Siddharth replies “go away". But looks like this didn’t go down well with Mitali and she asks him to “shut up".

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU9uTy4FIb4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans are loving the video and laughing at this cute fight between husband and wife. Most of them are relating to the video. They are saying that it is “relatable" to every household. The video has garnered over 40,000 likes so far.

Sidharth and Mitali got married on January 24 this year in a grand traditional Maharashtrian Peshwa-style wedding. They are together since 2018. The couple dated each other for two years.

On the work front, Siddharth is the lead actor in Sang Tu Aahes. He will soon be hosting an upcoming singing reality show to entertain the Marathi audience. Mitali was last seen in the TV show Ladachi Me Lek G. she will next feature in Hashtag Prem opposite Suyash Tilak. Nikhil Katare has written the story and the screenplay of Hashtag Prem.

