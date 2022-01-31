What Made Kapil Sharma Say 'Take all My Money' to Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey are currently on a promotional spree for their film Gehraiyaan. The trio was most recently seen in the finale of Bigg Boss 15. The latest stop for the film’s cast seems to be The Kapil Sharma Show.

The promo for this upcoming show is going viral right now. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen directly confessing his love for Deepika.

Apart from Deepika, Ananya Pandey, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen on the show for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. At the beginning of the promo, Kapil Sharma sees Deepika and greets her by singing the song, Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Deepika responds with a hug. Once they are seated, Kapil said, “You have acted in different kinds of films. Historicals, movies with social messages — but are yet to make a comedy film. If you ever had to make a comedy movie, who would you contact?"

Responding to this, Deepika said, “I would love to have you opposite me as a hero and director. If you want, you can also produce the film yourself." Kapil smiles and speaks about his name trending on Twitter.

Kapil rises to the occasion and says, “Deepika, I am ready to give you all my wealth". This statement leaves everyone in splits.

The trailer of the movie Gehraiyaan has been receiving a tremendous response on social media. The cast, besides Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, includes Dhairya Karwa. The film will also show Rajat Kapoor and Nasiruddin Shah in important roles.

In the movie, Deepika and Ananya play cousins, and the latter’s fiance gets into an extramarital affair with the former.

Gehraiyaan is all set to release on February 11 and this is Deepika’s first movie for an OTT.

