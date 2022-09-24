What Made TV Actress Charu Asopa Give Second Chance to Her Marriage

TV actress Charu Asopa married Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019 after a few years of courtship. However soon, things fell out of place between the two and they separated during the pandemic. The news was all over the media and the estranged couple did not even try to sweep their issues under the carpet. Both of them often targetted the other on social media through indirect cryptic posts. But, in a surprise move, both of them have decided to give their marriage a second chance.

Recently, the couple announced that they have reunited and are living together again. Charu, who runs a YouTube blog named Charu Asopa in her latest video, explained why she made this decision. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for sticking by her through her highs and lows and for helping her get through the difficult time. Charu went on to say that she had decided to return to Mumbai and embark on a new adventure with her daughter Ziana while she was in Bhilwara. But nothing operates independently of divine power, she said.

Charu then went on to describe the ‘divine intervention’ that took place just the night before the court proceedings. Charu revealed that she reached Mumbai on August 29 and that she and Rajeev were to go to the family court the next day. However, the next night just before entering the court, they sat together and talked and surprisingly much of their conflicts got resolved while talking. She says she believes Lord Ganesha allowed them the chance to save their relationship for the sake of their daughter Ziana. The couple let the world know about their reunion by sharing a family picture on social media.

