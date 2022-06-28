What Rakhi Sawant Said About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she was pregnant, and the news quickly spread like a wildfire. wishes poured in from all quarters — from fans to industry colleagues.

On this occasion, Bollywood actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant also wished the lovely couple and shared a video.

Rakhi said, “I am so happy for the couple. God bless them. Alia will be a mom now, and Ranbir will be a dad. Neetu Ji is going to be dadi and I’ll be a massi now." Viral Bhayani shared this video on Instagram and within a few hours, it crossed over 70,000 views. The comment section was flooded with the same amount of love and happiness.

Alia updated her official Instagram account with two pictures. In the first image, the actress is resting in a hospital bed with Ranbir seated next to her. They are looking at the ultrasound results displayed on a monitor with a red heart emoji on it. The following picture shows the lion, lioness, and cub. The caption of the picture said, “Our baby. coming soon," and added the nazar and red heart emoticons at the end.

Alia’s mom Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! The best journey of your life begins - good wishes and love!"

On the work front, the couple’s next project is the September 9 release of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. In addition, Alia is now shooting for Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, and she has films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. Ranbir, in the meantime, will appear in Animal and Shamshera.

