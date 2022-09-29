What Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan Said About The Original Vikram Vedha

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all pumped up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which hits the big screen on Friday (September 30). The film has been in the news for a while now, more so because of its comparisons with the original Tamil film on social media.

The Tamil film, also titled Vikram Vedha, starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and was a huge critical and commercial success. It was released in 2017. At a time when pan-India films from the South film industries are overshadowing Bollywood films in terms of box office success and the South vs North debate is rampant on online platforms, it is only natural that the remake would be scrutinised minutely by the masses.

The reaction to Vikram Vedha’s trailer has been mixed with some lauding Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan for their performances while others believing they will be unable to live up to the performances by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the original film. Now, the actors themselves have spoken out about the ongoing comparisons.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the character portrayed by R Madhavan in the original film, spoke about it during a media interaction. Praising Madhavan wholeheartedly for his performance, he recalled a time when someone told him that if they are stars, there must be a whole galaxy of stars. This meant that each star has its speciality that differentiates them from the rest and that is why he believes he will bring out a different and interesting take on the character. It is interesting to note that Saif and Madhavan worked together in the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein.

When Hrithik Roshan was asked about the comparisons, he said it was difficult to step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi, who played his character in the original. He added that all he could do was give his best, which he has and is happy about it. Hritik also stated that it was the only thing in his control. According to the Super 30 actor, it was not wise to blindly ape an actor who has played a character earlier. “There is a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference," he concluded.

Vikram Vedha will have direct competition from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which also releases on the same date.

