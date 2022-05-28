What Shah Rukh Khan Said About His Son AbRam and Taimur Working Together

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan sure does have big plans for his children. Do you know that he once expressed his desire of making his youngest, AbRam Khan work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan in films? He said it directly to Kareena Kapoor Khan on national television for all to see.

Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Shah Rukh Khan’s talk show Baatein With the Badshah in 2017. Bebo admitted that she hadn’t acted in many films with members of the Kapoor family, which is when Shah Rukh mentioned their children.

According to the report of India.com, Shahrukh Khan said, “Since you talked about not having worked much with the actors of the Kapoor family, we must make this Kapoor and this Khan work together (referring to their children). Kareena replied, “We have to! And they’re both very good looking."

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri just celebrated the ninth birthday of AbRam Khan on Friday. The couple welcomed AbRam through surrogacy in 2013. About a year after the birth of AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan told news agency PTI, “He looks very cute and handsome. He brings lots of happiness. Being with him is great fun. Everyone wants to be with him. There is so much innocence and love in the child. The kids like him. My office people make excuses to come home to see him. We have a lot of good times. Now, I have to do the kids shopping thing again… Whatever I did ten years ago."

It remains to be seen if AbRam and Taimur ever share screen space but Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan has already bagged her first project. She will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies comic series.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will hit screens on January 25 next year.

