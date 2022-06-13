What Shilpa Shetty's Mother Told Big Brother Producers About Actor's Participation

Over the years, the television reality show, Bigg Boss, has become a rage in India, with each season having its share of buzz and controversies. Many celebrities owe their popularity to their stint in the show but here is some trivia. Even before Bigg Boss became a rage in the country, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty had done the nation proud by not just participating in, but also winning Big Brother, the international show that Bigg Boss is a spin-off of, in 2007.

Even though she was subjected to immense racial discrimination and racial slurs and had emotional breakdowns in the house, she managed to emerge as the winner.

However, Shilpa and her mother were both apprehensive about the actor being a part of the show. Shilpa has now revealed what her mother Sunanda Shetty told the producers. In an interview with Mashable India, she stated, “I watched a few episodes and was terrified by what I witnessed. I stated that I would not be doing everything. As a result, my contract was extremely tamper-proof. ‘Listen, we are Indians, and we will not do all this baring,’ my mother said to the producers. Shilpa said she accepted the offer only because she was going through a dull phase in her career and had no work in hand.

The show was to last four weeks but Shilpa thought she would only last 2 weeks. However, she would be declared safe every week even after being nominated. She was confused as to why this was happening and later came to know that many Asians were voting for her. After winning the show, Shilpa later even went on to host the second season of Bigg Boss, the Indian counterpart.

Shilpa is now gearing up for the release of her film Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan, slated to release on June 17. Along with Shilpa, the action-comedy stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role and popular singer Shirley Setia making her Bollywood big-screen debut.

