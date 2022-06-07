What Sunny Kaushal Said About Sharvari Wagh's Debut of The Year IIFA Award

Sunny Kaushal is often in the news because of his personal life. The 32-year-old hunk is the brother of Vicky Kaushal and has an impressive presence on social media. For the last few months, speculation has been rife that Sunny is dating actor Sharvari Wagh.

Sunny and Sharvari often hit the headlines for their reported link-up. Recently, Sunny shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend on his Instagram Stories. Sunny shared a picture of Sharvari receiving an award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

While sharing the picture Sunny wrote, “Couldn’t be prouder Sharu. You deserve this and so so so much more. Congratulations Sharvari. Big tight hug." Sunny also added a heart emoji and a ‘Yaas Gurl’ sticker alongside his adorable caption.

Sharvari and Sunny have been spotted together many times. She also attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, last year.

Interestingly, Sharvari has always maintained that Sunny is her good friend and nothing else. Sharvari made her acting debut with the Amazon Prime Video Series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, which had Sunny Kaushal in the lead role.

It is worth noting that Sharvari Wagh has won the Star Debut of the Year – Female award at IIFA 2022 for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The crime comedy also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. IIFA 2022 has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days. The glitzy event was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will be seen in Maharaja, which is being directed by the debutant filmmaker, Siddharth P Malhotra. Meanwhile, Vicky will feature in Dinesh Vijan’s romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

