What Tammareddy Bharadwaja Said About Success of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has been reigning supreme as one of the leading men in the industry for more than 35 years now. Even after spending so many years in the industry and despite an array of a new generation of stars, his popularity and stardom remain intact as was evident from the phenomenal success of his film Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu. While the movie did great business, collecting over Rs 200 and proving that Balayya still ruled the box office, it may have also started a new trend, as recently pointed out by noted film producer Tammreddy Bharadwaja.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja, in an interview with a YouTube channel, said that Balayya’s stardom increased with Akhanda. However, he opined that the movie also paved the way for the star to have a big market in the US. Tammareddy said that prior to Akhanda, Balayya’s films were not that popular in the US and very few of them were distributed on the continent.

Advertisement

However, Akhanda achieved great success in the US. With a $ 332K opening day in the US, Akhanda got off to a phenomenal start at the box office. It turned out to be Boyopati Srinu’s biggest opening day take in his career, and the hero’s third-highest opening day.

The film surpassed the half-a-million-dollar mark in the first weekend itself. Tammareddy said that cashing in on the success of Akhanda in the US, an old movie of Balayya, Chennakesava Reddy, released in 2002 and directed by VV Vinayak, was re-released in the US and achieved great success.

Tammareddy said that the current market for Balayya in the US is huge, although he said he has no idea how the market for his films grew exponentially.

On the work front, Balakrishna is shooting for his next with director Gopichand Malineni, the first look of which was released on the actor’s birthday. He is also presently hosting the second season of the chat show Unstoppable with NBK which streams on Aha OTT.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here