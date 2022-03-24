WHAT! The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air Soon? Here's What We Know

For most Indian families, weekend evenings are booked. Switch on the television and enjoy The Kapil Sharma Show. However, here’s some sad news for all the TKSS fans. If reports are to be believed, the comedy show will soon go on a break.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by Pinkvilla, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of artists’ other commitments. However, the entertainment portal also claimed that the show will return too very soon with a fresh season. “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends," the source claimed.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is currently also busy with yet-to-be-titled Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. In February this year, when Kapil announced the movie, he revealed that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider in this film.

Advertisement

Besides this, Kapil Sharma has a number of line-ups too. Reportedly, the comedian has been offered a comedy film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah. Pinkvilla reported the same earlier this month and cited a source who claimed, “Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in an advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project."

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it also stars Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao. It airs on Sony TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.