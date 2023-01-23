What Umrao Jaan Director Said About Rekha's 'Love' For Amitabh Bachchan

Decades have passed since the gossip about Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged affair surfaced, and while Big B has remained silent on the subject, Rekha has addressed the situation in many of her interviews but never revealed anything. But Yasir Usman’s book “Rekha-Kaisi Paheli Zindagani" has drawn attention to many unknown aspects of his life.

The author mentioned the words of “Umrao Jaan" director Muzaffar Ali in the book, suggesting that Rekha considered herself Amitabh Bachchan’s wife. According to reports, Muzaffar Ali revealed that Rekha never used Amitabh’s name and instead addressed him as ‘he’ or ‘intko’ as a married woman. And this led people to believe that Rekha considers herself Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

In a conversation with Simi Garewal, Rekha clearly said that she loves Amitabh like a fan. When Rekha arrived at Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding wearing vermilion, there was a lot of discussion about her affair.

Rekha has a deep connection not only with Amitabh but also with his wife Jaya Bachchan. According to media reports, 74-year-old Jaya Bachchan lived with Rekha in the same flat in Mumbai before marriage. Rekha used to fondly call Jaya Didi Bhai and this trend is still going on. In an interview, Amitabh explained why Jaya was referred to as Didi Bhai and explained, “she is the eldest among sisters, so she has been calling Jaya Didi Bhai."

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s name was also associated with actors Jeetendra and Sanjay Dutt. Later, she married Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, who died by suicide. It is said that Rekha had secretly married actor Vinod Mehra, but the actress denied these claims in an interview with Simi Grewal.

