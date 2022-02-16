'What Will Happen Now?' Asks Rakhi Sawant As Cat Crosses Her Path

A video wherein Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant is seen stepping out of a gym is going viral for a cat. Yes, you read that right. The actor-dancer, who was most recently featured in Bigg Boss 15, was coming out of the gym when a cat crossed her path. Paparazzi were already waiting for Rakhi when she came out after her workout session.

In the video, Rakhi appeared scared of the cat. When the cat crossed her path, Rakhi looked at the paparazzi and asked what was going to happen now that the cat crossed her path. “Nothing will happen, Maám," the photographers said, almost in unison. They consoled her even as she said, “I am sad and depressed." But the social media users termed the entire video as “drama."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the dancing queen announced her separation from her husband Ritesh. In another video going viral, she was seen blaming herself for separation. She then quickly picks herself up and says that she’s strong and

Addressing the “Janta", she said that she loves the country’s audience, loves the media and loves Ritesh. She added that her heart beats for him.

Rakhi Sawant had announced separation from her husband Ritesh on February 13. She shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think we both should move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," the statement read.

