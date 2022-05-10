'What’s on My Bucket List? Everywhere': Actor Vidula Chougule From Melbourne Vacation

Marathi actor Vidula Chougule is currently on a vacation in Australia’s Melbourne, and needless to say, her posts are going viral on social media. On Tuesday, she posted on Instagram a picture in which she is seen sitting on a rock and posing for the camera.

“What’s on my bucket list? Everywhere," she captioned the photo. She also used hashtags like Australia, fun, adventure, and good vibes. The picture has received 11,407 likes so far.

Her fans commented on the post. One of them wrote, “Stunning, beautiful and confident you are! You are such an inspiration. Continue showing your journey to the world. Keep it up lovely. Hope you have a great day". Another one said, “Wow, looks like you are enjoying every bit of your stay in Australia. Have fun. Looking great as always."

A few days ago, she visited The Lume in Melbourne and shared a video from there on social media. “The Lume Melbourne is an epic adventure into art. Australia’s and the Southern Hemisphere’s first permanent digital gallery transforms the world’s finest art into fully immersive sensory encounters.

“The walls come alive as light ripples across every surface and masterpieces come to life. Curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack add thrilling new dimensions to this 360-degree experience," she captioned the post. The video got 22,000 views and 2050 likes.

Vidhula is quite active on social media. She has 172 k followers on Instagram. She has created this huge fan base after appearing in the Marathi Television show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa. She played the female protagonist role opposite Ashok Phal Dessai. It aired on Colours Marathi.

She also played various roles in several children’s plays such as Aadinbachya Betavar, Bappa Hajir Ho, Aadinbachya Betavar, Ganpati Bappa Hajir Ho, Zadwali Zumbi, Rakhetun Udala Mor, Sar Kas Shant Shant, Mata Draupadi in Marathi theatre. She also acted in a short film, Daag, in which she played the role of Shobha.

