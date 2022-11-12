'What’s Your Vintage?' Asks Saba Azad, Shares Gorgeous Pics In Silver Dress

Who else can pull the vintage look flawlessly like Saba Azad? The actress recently dropped a slew of photos on Instagram. Saba dolled up recently for an awards show and looked dead-drop gorgeous in the silver dress. Drawing attention from her fans and celebs, even her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan has reacted to the Instagram post.

In the pictures, she donned a silver-coloured dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired a stunning dress with strappy high heels. Her dress perfectly hugged her curves. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore matching statement earrings and bracelets.

The actress kept her long tresses open. To look more retro, she curled her hair into an amazing wavy hairstyle. She surely gave some posing tips while posing for the camera. The photos were part of a shoot she did before she attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards on Thursday.

“What’s your vintage? Last night for GQ Men of the Year," she penned in the caption of the post.

Fans and friends from the entertainment industry have flooded the comments sections with heaps of praise. Pashmina Roshan said, “Issa princess." Delhi Crime Season 2 fame Tilotama Shome commented, “Saba! You will have to buy me a new phone at this rate. This old one can’t take the heat." Saba Pataudi also wrote, “Beautiful! Mahsha’Allah." Actress Rytasha Rathore added, “Holy cannoli I cannot breathe."

One of her fans commented, “Saba, you are Incredible! Stylish! ! Vintage style is just created for you! Lots of love!" Another fan added, “No one is more beautiful than u sabji."

On the professional front, Saba recently wrapped shooting for SonyLiv’s original series Rocket Boys season 2. She will star next with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the film, Minimum, where she will essay the role of a French girl, co-starring Rumana Molla. She also has wrapped the shoot for her film Song of Paradise. The film features Soni Razdan, Sheeba Chadha, and Taaruk Raina among others in pivotal roles.

