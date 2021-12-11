'WhattaGuy': Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his Birthday

Is Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in love? More importantly, has she made her relationship public? Well, a recent post on her Instagram account has made her fans and people in general believe that the actor might be in love with Zaheer Iqbal, who starred in Notebook.

On Friday, Sonakshi shared a couple of pictures with Zaheer and wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this plane?" She added, “Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. She concluded her post with #bestbestfriend #whattaguy.

In one of the pictures, while Sonakshi is looking away, Zaheer has his right hand resting on her shoulder. He is also adjusting his hair. In the second picture, both can be seen pretending to fight.

This post is receiving lots of love and comments from Sonakshi’s fans and well-wishers. Zaheer, too, commented on this post and said, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaa", and then wrote again, “Can officially call u my heroine also now". These comments have made the fans curious.

