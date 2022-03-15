When 16-Year-Old Kamal Haasan Was Male Lead in 1975 Film Aayirathil Oruthi

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan-starrer Aayirathil Oruthi, which hit the theatres in 1975, completed 47 years of its release on Monday. Kamal was only 16 at the time.

Released on March 14, 1975, Kamal played the lead role in the movie, which was directed by Avinashi Mani. KR Vijaya played the female lead role in the film.

In the movie, Sujatha gets KR Vijaya married to her brother. Jayasudha played the role of Sujata’s sister and Kamal Haasan’s lover. KR Vijaya is accused of murdering Srikanth and is being blackmailed to confess to the crime. Meanwhile, KR Vijaya finds out that Kamal is the real culprit and he also got Jayasudha pregnant. To keep the family afloat, KR Vijaya hides it and facilitates the marriage of Kamal and Jayasudha. The movie ends with a very dramatic twist.

KR Vijaya’s name comes first in the title of this film, followed by the name of K Balaji. Kamal’s name appears fourth in the credits. The salary given to Kamal for this film was Rs. 17,000. Musician Bharathiraja and Chitra Lakshmanan have talked about Kamal’s salary for the film, which he received at the age of 16.

Aayirathil Oruthi, which came out 47 years ago, had three strong heroines and was a revolutionary movie in all respects. KR Vijaya, Sujatha and Jayasudha all had equal importance in the film and all three had very meaty roles. The movie paved the way for the creation of more heroine-centric movies in Kollywood.

