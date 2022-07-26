This Young Actor Has A Script For Allu Arjun. What Happens Next Will Blow Your Mind

Film producer Allu Aravind recently met with the team of the First Day First Show in the office of Geetha Arts. In the last few minutes of the video, an actor from the First Day First Show team asked about Allu Arjun.

The young actor wanted Allu Arjun to be present on the show. He told Allu Aravind, “I have a movie idea and want Allu sir to be a part of it. You can call him. I will tell the story." Allu’s father was shocked and surprised by his gesture. Allu Aravind, in a polite tone, said, “Have you seen the movies of Allu Arjun? Do you know him?" He further continued “ Do you know his choice or preference of stories?"

Allu Aravind asked one of the people from the production team to bring the India Today magazine. Last month’s edition of India Today had Allu Arjun’s image as a cover picture. He asked the boy to read Arjun’s article ‘South Swag’.

Advertisement

Before this, Allu Aravind was in the news when he acquired Telugu rights for the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. In Telugu states, it was released with the Geetha Arts banner. It is said that producer Allu paid a hefty sum for the rights. In the Hindi belt, it was produced by Aamir Khan Productions Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a star-studded film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya. After five years, Aamir Khan will make a comeback to the theatres. The movie is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here