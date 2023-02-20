The film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) was highly appreciated by the audience. Most of us remember the roles played by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Do you remember the character named Pooja, played by actress Renuka Shahane? Renuka, who played Madhuri’s sister and Salman Khan’s sister-in-law in the film, was liked a lot for her performance. The film’s producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, during the shooting, predicted that Renuka might get typecast after this film and may not get lead roles in the future. After the film’s release, the prediction proved right. The actress vividly remembered this prediction and recalled it in an interview recently.

Raj predicted the success of the film as well. He warned Renuka that she might never get a lead role in a film in the future. As predicted, the actress did not get lead roles. She was taken in films as second lead or side-roles. Referring to Raj Kumar Barjatya as Raj Babuji, she said in a recent interview that he had explained to her before accepting the role in this Salman-starrer. “Once you do this, if you have any ambitions to become a heroine you are not going to get those offers because you will be typecast as someone’s sister or wife. Basically the second lead! You will not get the lead," recalled the actress, sharing the producer’s statement.

When Renuka heard these words from Raj, she was surprised but she did not care because she had no such goals; and she wanted to learn on the job. Agreeing with the predictions made back then, she said that at times she got roles without any names. She was told by filmmakers that a heroine has a sister, but she does not have a name.

Besides Hum Aap Kay Hai Kon, Renuka worked in films like Masoom, Tum Jiyo Hazaroon Saal, and Ek Alag Mausam.

The actress is currently married to actor Ashutosh Rana.

