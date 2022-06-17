When a Young Ajay Purkar Fan Dreamt About 'Bajiprabhu Fighting Alone'

Marathi film Pawankhind, which was released earlier this year, has done good business at the box office and won the hearts of the audience. It is the third film in an eight-movie series around the great Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, termed Shivraj Ashtak.

Starring Ajay Purkar as Shivaji’s trusted commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the film depicts the Battle of Pavan Khind, a historical rear-guard last stand between Baji Prabhu and Siddi Masud of the Adilshah at a mountain pass near Fort Vishalgad, near Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India.

The film has reached out to audiences of all age groups, from children to elderly people and Ajay Purkar received unanimous acclaim for his role. The actor has now shared a small experience on the occasion of the world premiere of the movie that deeply moved him. Ajay Purkar said that fans often bring him presents and gifts as a token of love for him but the mere words of a small boy were the best gift he got ever.

“In one case, while interacting with fans, a parent told me that their son woke up in the middle of the night crying and said, ‘Bajiprabhu is fighting alone, take me there’. I was overwhelmed by this innocence. When the sacrifices of our heroes reach the next generation, it can be said that cinema has been a real success," he said.

Ajay Purkar has been in the news recently for building a house at the foot of Vishalgad. Ajay’s dream was to have a home on the land where the historical battle depicted in the film took place and he was able to fulfil it. The house is still undergoing construction work.

A Marathi channel dedicated to movies, named Pravah Picture, was recently launched and Pawankind will have its world television premiere on this channel on June 19.

