When Aamir Khan Dressed as Joker For Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor were well appreciated by the audience as a hit onscreen pair in the 1990s though they did only two films together. Their onscreen chemistry was praised by the critics in the films Raja Hindustani (1996) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). The fans of Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor still remember their acting in Raja Hindustani as the lead pair. Raja Hindustani, the romantic family drama, was a massive hit at the time.

In Raja Hindustani, Aamir Khan played the role of Raja, a taxi driver, who was willing to go to any length to impress Aarti Sehgal, a rich girl, played by Karisma Kapoor. In a scene, Aamir wore a red suit with a lot of powder on his face to impress her. Seeing this Karisma bursts into laughter, which makes the actor upset.

Karisma then realises that she has unknowingly hurt his feelings when Aamir begins to leave in a rage. Aamir also calls himself an idiot for dressing that way, to which Karisma responds that he is not stupid but a simple guy with a good heart.

She also tells him that he is priceless. Here is the link to the scene from the film:

There is also a scene in the film in which some goons start misbehaving with Karishma Kapoor when she is taking a walk in the market. Seeing this, Aamir Khan clashes with the goons and Karishma gets angry with him for creating a scene.

Raja Hindustani was a box office hit when it was released in 1996. The Dharmesh Darshan directorial was the third most successful commercial film of the year.

