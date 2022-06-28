When Aamir Khan Knocked on Amitabh Bachchan’s Car Window: An Impromptu Meeting of the Two Stars in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan was leaving an inauguration event in Hyderabad in his car when he suddenly heard a knock on the car window. Can you guess who it was? None other than Aamir Khan, who also flew to the city for a work assignment. Big B even shared a glimpse of the impromptu meeting on his Instagram profile.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan can be seen beaming with joy as they interact with each other. Big B, sitting inside the car, looks surprised as he greets Aamir, who can be seen sporting a pink shirt and standing by the car window.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan shared details about this coincidental meeting with Aamir in the caption of his post, “And as I am about to leave… a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir… gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening.”

A few minutes before posting a photo with Aamir Khan, Big B shared a picture from the inauguration of Vyjayanthi Films' new office. The caption on the post read, “An evening with the stalwarts of cinema. Prabhas - Baahubali; Prashanth Neel - director of KGF 2; a certain Amitabh Bachchan; Raghavendra Rao – legendary producer-director; Nani - star in film and TV; Dulquer Salmaan - Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi star; Nag Ashwin, director Project K currently, and the joy of discussing film cinema and work.”

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin’s film Project K, in which he’ll be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani.

Besides Project K, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will release on September 9 this year. The actor plays Brahma alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Shiva, Alia Bhatt features as Isha, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be appearing as Vishnu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.