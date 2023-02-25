Actor Deepak Tijori is known for films like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Anjaam and Ghulam. His career in the film industry failed to make strides, despite trying his level best. He even tried his hands in direction. His personal life, which hit rock bottom after some time, also dominated the headlines for a long time. As stated in a report published in Spotboye on February 2, 2018, his wife Shivani had thrown him out of their 4-BHK in Goregaon, where they once lived happily. Shivani also filed for divorce and maintenance. This sudden turn of events was shocking but even more devastating for Deepak when he realised that Shivani was not his legal wife! Cine buffs were also shocked to the core that this could even be possible. Keep reading this space to find out more about the darkest phase of Deepak’s life, which he found extremely difficult to face.

After consulting a marriage counsellor, Deepak realised that Shivani had not divorced her first husband yet. According to this, technically, Shivani could not be considered married to Deepak till the time divorce had taken place. At that time, Deepak had no house or any other convenience for help. He also had to bear the brunt of the divorce and maintenance filed by Shivani. Reportedly, Shivani had allowed him to use only one room of her house and also instructed the servants to not give him any food or clean his room. All these factors culminated in mental harassment for Deepak, who moved out and had to stay on PG or at a friend’s place at that time.

Deepak’s fans and many other people were shocked that even when Shivani’s marriage was null and void with the actor, why did she file a case against him after living together for 20 years? As stated in the reports, Shivani suspected that Deepak was having an affair with a yoga instructor, who was much younger than him. At present, both have been divorced and are parents to actress Samara Tijori.

