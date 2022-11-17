When Actor Lovlesh Khaneja Worked As Food Delivery Agent During COVID-19 Lockdown

Lovlesh Khaneja is a popular face in the Hindi television industry. He is best known for his role in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Although Lovlesh has now become one of the most sought-after young talents in showbiz, things were not quite the same for him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Times of India, Lovlesh recalled his days during the extensive lockdown and shared that he was forced to work as a food delivery agent to make ends meet. However, producer Ekta Kapoor changed his destiny for the better.

Lovlesh told the news outlet, “Shoots were cancelled in Mumbai due to increasing cases of covid-19 and the shoots got shifted to Goa. I was called there for shoots and I managed to reach Goa by bike via Mumbai. It was the second lockdown phase. And unfortunately, the day I reached Goa, the government also announced a complete lockdown there too."

Speaking about how he first started his job as a food delivery boy, the 30-year-old actor recounted, “I was so confused about my stay. Luckily, I read that a well-known company was looking for a delivery guy. I installed the app, gave entrance, and got the job. For almost 10 days, I was working as a delivery guy. It was an experience in itself."

However, fate had other plans for Lovlesh Khaneja. On the 10th day of his new job, the actor went to a resort to deliver food where he had a chance encounter with Ekta Kapoor’s team members. “It was the 10th day of my delivery job. And that fine day I was asked to deliver to a resort and there I met Ekta Kapoor ma’am’s production team members. We communicated and I shared my profile but no shoots were happening at that time. I could get no projects and I planned to return to Mumbai," added the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 star.

The actor did not have to wait for long, though. He got an offer in not one but three soap operas soon. “One day, I got a call from the production and they have given me new opportunities. Not just one, but I got 3 popular shows from them next to next. They were Kumkum Bhagya, Molkki, and Yeh Hai Chahatein respectively. I was more than thankful to them. I believe whatever happens has always a worthy reason. The almighty does have some good plans for us," concluded Lovlesh.

Lovlesh Khaneja has worked in several popular soap operas and reality shows. After kickstarting his career in the 2014 crime drama show Savdhaan India - India Fights Back, the actor went on to star in popular television shows like Crime Patrol, Ishqbaaaz, Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal, and Dil Hi Toh Hai, to name a few.

