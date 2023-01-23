When Actress Mala Sinha's Scandalous Statement Brought The Curtain Down On Her Career

Veteran Bollywood actress Mala Sinha was once the queen of hearts, charming people with her beauty and smile. Her songs, including Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha Pyaar Ke Kaabil Mujhe and Dheere Dheere Chal Chand Gagan Mein, are still considered classics. From the 60s to the 80s, her name was also included in the list of highest-paid actresses. However, despite her popularity, her career ended abruptly and an incident that occurred in 1978 was instrumental to it.

If media reports are to be believed, in the year 1978, there was an income tax raid at Mala Sinha’s house in Mumbai. In the raid, bundles worth Rs 12 lakh were recovered from her bathroom. In those days, Rs 12 lakh was a huge amount. It made huge news and she was even produced before the court. Mala Sinha was reportedly afraid of her money being confiscated, and hence she took a drastic step on the recommendation of her lawyer and father Albert Sinha.

The court asked Mala Sinha to prove that the money had been earned through fair means and that she was not evading income tax. Mala Sinha then claimed that she had earned the money found in her house, working as an escort. Her statement came as a huge shock to her fans as well as the movie industry.

An actress of her stature openly admitting to prostitution was scandalous. Mala Sinha was allowed to keep the money but she lost many opportunities in the film industry after that. Life was not the same for her anymore and her statement cost her her cinematic career.

Mala Sinha’s daughter Pratibha Sinha is also a former actress, who has worked in some films like Deewana Mastana, Military Raaj and Pokiri Raja.

