Actors have gone to extreme lengths to get their teeth in the skin of characters numerous times. Whether it is experimenting with their dialect, looks and other facets, it required actors to leave no stone unturned to enact perfect mannerisms of the character. Prominent Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is one of the best examples to prove this statement. In an interview with a media portal, Prajakta revealed how she had to keep including a lot of cuss words in her conversations on Raanbaazar’s set just to remain in the character of a prostitute Ratna. The Kho-Kho actress replied to this question when she was asked, “When was the last time she cursed?"

Not just the language, Prajakta went through a complete overhaul to stay in the character. The Lockdown actress has smoked a lot of cigarettes and performed intimate scenes with finesse. Her hard-hitting performance was well-received by both audience and critics. The audience also admired how director Abhijit Panse utilised actors like Prajakta, Tejaswini Pandit, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Agashe and others to create a sharp and captivating thriller. Users applauded the fact that it was not at all a film with a predictable storyline and every actor was able to portray their roles superbly.

In addition to this interview, Prajakta has dominated headlines for the award she won in the show Maharashtracha Favourite Kon for her portrayal of the antagonist in the film Pandu directed by Viju Mane. She was extremely happy and showcased her happiness by sharing a post on Instagram. The Chandramukhi actress wrote that finally, she is happy to see her hard work paving way for some impressive achievements in her career. She thanked the viewers for showering constant support and blessings on her. Prajakta wrote that she was sceptical whether her portrayal of the villain would be loved enough by viewers or not. Now, she is successful in cementing her acting credentials as a popular villain as well among the audience.

