When Actress Saanvi Talwar Revealed Karan Kundrra Slapped Her: 'I Don't Think Any Woman Should...'

Television star Karan Kundrra has been hitting the headlines ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 15. During his stint on the show, several negative reports about the actor had surfaced online. Even though the actor is currently in news for his affair with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash, he made the headlines for a very shocking reason several years ago.

In 2015, Karan was busy shooting for his romantic drama series Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum with Saanvi Talwar when rumours of them having an ugly fight on the sets went viral on social media. Reports suggested that Karan had slapped Saanvi during an argument. Later, Saanvi had confirmed the news and alleged that Karan slapped her and abused her during the shoot.

Opening up about the shocking incident, Saanvi had told ETimes, “The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot."

Advertisement

As per a TOI report, Karan Kundrra was supposed to kiss Saanvi Talwar in the scene while the actress had to retaliate with a slap. However, Karan started kissing her even before the cue, but the actress followed the script and went on to slap him. Unfortunately, Saanvi hit Karan a little too hard due to which the latter lost his cool.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.