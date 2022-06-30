When Actress Shivya Pathania Confronted ‘Producer’ Asking Her to Compromise For Ad Film

TV actress Shivya Pathania, who shot to fame with serial Baal Shiv, has recently made some shocking revelations regarding the casting couch. Shivya revealed how she was promised work after a compromise by a fake producer. This offer was extended to Shivya after her show Humsafars went off-air. After the show ended, she was out of work for eight months.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shivya narrated her ordeal. The Dil Dhoondta Hai actress said that she was called for an audition in Santacruz (Mumbai). Shivya recalled that the room was extremely small. The actress said that she was asked by a producer to compromise with a big celebrity for work in an advertisement.

According to her, the funny part was that the producer was listening to Hanuman Chalisa on his laptop. She couldn’t stop laughing at the hypocrisy depicted by the producer.

Shivya asked the producer if there was some decency left in him? She criticised the producer for indulging in such talks despite listening to Hanuman Chalisa.

It was years later that she got to know the reality of that producer. Shivya was shocked that the producer and his production house were a fraud. After getting to know these details, she informed her friends. Shivya was surprised how the producer could gather the guts to run a fake agency and try to cheat artists.

Even after going through such tremendous hardships, Shivya is concentrating on her upcoming projects. She will be seen in a Hotstar special project Shoorveer next. She shared a glimpse of this project a week ago. Shoorveer promises to be a high-octane action thriller.

Recently, she was also seen in a song titled Fidaa. The song was successful with the audience left swooning after Shivya’s looks and expressions.

