When Akshay Kumar Dialled Emraan Hashmi Upon Hearing About His Son's Cancer Battle

Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar are currently in their upcoming film Selfiee. While attending the trailer launch event of the Raj Mehta directorial in Mumbai, Emraan spoke highly of his co-star Akshay Kumar, calling him a ‘farishta’ or an angel. Recalling an incident, the Murder 2 actor revealed that back in 2014, when Emraan’s son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer, it was Akshay who first called him up, to learn about Ayaan’s health update.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Emraan confessed that he is an ardent fan of the Padman actor. He said, “I’ve followed him as a fan, I’ve adored him. I’ve gotten the privilege of knowing him in the past few years."

The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor further elaborated that after hearing about Ayaan’s health scare, Akshay was the first person to reach out to him. He stood beside Emraan and his family like a pillar of support.

“He was there for me when there was a health issue with my son. He was the first one to call and stand by me, stand by family our family. I didn’t know him well back then. A lot of people surround you in your good times but bure waqt mein jo farishtey aate hai (the angels who come to you in your tough times), that’s Akshay," added Emraan.

Speaking of Emraan and Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee, the plot revolves around a good cop played by Emraan who takes up the challenge of teaching his favourite superstar, aka Akshay a lesson after the latter reveals his brattiness over a driving license. Emraan shared that he was hesitant at first to bad mouth the Ram Setu actor in the film because of the respect for Akshay.

Selfie also boasts a cast of Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha, Tisca Chopra, Rahul Dev, and Shashank Arora in crucial roles. The comedy-drama is slated to hit the theatres on February 24.

