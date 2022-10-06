When Alia Bhatt Compared Bhatt Clan With Kapoor Clan, Said 'I Have Been Through So Many...'

Alia Bhatt has been slaying left, right and centre ever since 2022 started. From her stellar performances in Gangubai Kathiawad, Darlings and now Brahmastra, the actress has seemed to ace all the professional benchmarks she set for herself. But along with professional achievements, Alia also made headlines when she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and later announced her pregnancy through an endearing Instagram post. While she is a darling of the Kapoor family, the Highway actress had once compared her upbringing in a nuclear family with that of a close-knit family like the Kapoors.

In one of her earlier interviews with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Alia revealed since her parental family was small, the interactions between the family members were bare minimum. In contrast to that, the Kapoor clan assimilates themselves in every festivity and activity. She shared, “I have been brought up between me, my mum (Soni Razdan), my sister (Shaheen Bhatt), and my father (Mahesh Bhatt). That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

After the ranging success of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Time100 Impact award. In her acceptance speech, expressing her gratitude towards her family members and especially her unborn baby, she said, “Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis. And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much."

Alia Bhatt’s most recent Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the Box Office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two instalments in the trilogy.

