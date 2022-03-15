When Alia Bhatt Spoke on Mahesh Bhatt's Absence During Her Growing Up Years: 'I Didn't Have Him'

Alia Bhatt’s 29th birthday, which is today, March 15, will be even more special as the actor is relishing the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shutting down her detractors with her stellar acting chops, Alia continues to create a mark for herself in the industry. On her birthday, we stumbled upon an old interview of the actor, wherein she had opened up about growing up with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia shared that she used to think he was a “celebrity" who would walk into the house. Alia had said that her equation with her father improved when the filmmaker started giving more time to the family, and particularly when she entered the film industry.

Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, back in 2019, had made an appearance on Zee Cafe’s Starry Nights 2.O. During the interview, the host asked Soni who among her and Mahesh was the stricter parent. To this, Soni replied she was only the stricter parent as her husband was never around, due to his shooting schedule. Following this, Alia was questioned whether or not she used to miss her father because he was constantly on the sets. The actor surprisingly said that she didn’t because she wasn’t used to him being at home in the first place.

Alia explained that for her, Mahesh Bhatt was always like a celebrity who would walk into the house and suddenly go away. “I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him," she said. But after a couple of years, Alia mentioned, he started to make efforts to spend more time with the family. However, the actor confessed that the real friendship between her and her father started when she started working, as only then did she understand that it is such a consuming job.

Alia will be celebrating her birthday in the Maldives where she arrived a couple of days back with Soni and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

