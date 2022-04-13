When Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Called Ranbir Kapoor a 'Ladies' Man'

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding festivities have begun today. Earlier today, Ranbir’s family including mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, niece Samara Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni were spotted arriving at Vastu, where the pre-wedding festivities are taking place. The morning’s Ganesh Puja was followed by the mehendi ceremony which was also attended by Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja.

While both the families have been tight-lipped about the wedding, we bring to you an instance from 2014 when Alia’s father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season four alongside nephew and actor Emraan Hashmi.

When the show host Karan Johar had asked Mahesh about his take on Alia’s love life, the filmmaker had warned that no one should think of dating Alia, joking, “I will keep her locked."

Advertisement

Karan also asked Mahesh about his opinion on actor Ranbir at the time. In his signature candour, Bhatt had said, “He’s a ladies’ man." At the same time, Emraan had advised Ranbir to “stop playing the ladies man stereotype."

During the chat, Mahesh had also said that he wanted to walk out of a screening of Ranbir’s 2011 film, Rockstar. He also called the actor’s 2012 movie Barfi the most overrated film.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker and one of Ranbir’s closest friends, Ayan Mukerji, shared a glimpse from his upcoming film, Brahmastra, which stars the couple, where they are seen romancing each other. Sharing the video of the song called Kesariya, Ayan wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

While there’s no official confirmation on the wedding date, several sources have claimed that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony. Ranbir and Alia will apparently also throw a bash for their close friends and family on April 17 in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.