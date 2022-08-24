When Amitabh Bachchan Asked KBC Contestant To 'Prepone' Her Wedding

Ever since its grand premiere episode aired on August 7, the latest season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati has become the talk of the town. Recently, Sony TV gave the masses a sneak peek into the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which caught the eye of netizens on social media. In the video, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen engaging in banter with contestant Aishwarya Ruparel over her wedding with fiancé Amogh Naik.

During her time on the hot seat of KBC 14, Aishwarya Ruparel introduced her fiancé to Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that they will tie the knot in January next year. Upon hearing the wedding date, the host jokingly asked Aishwarya about the reason behind delaying their marriage. He is heard saying, “Inka aapne public exposure kar diya hai, toh phir ab der kis baat ki hai?" In her response, the contestant quips that she is ready to “prepone" their wedding on Amitabh Bachchan’s insistence.

Furthermore, the Runway 34 star also left the audience in splits with his wisecracks about dentistry. Sharing the video from the latest episode of KBC 14 on Instagram, Sony TV wrote, “@ajeeb_ladkii ji, aap chinta mat kijiye, ab @amitabhbachchan ji ne keh diya hai toh aapki dentistry ki dukaan ekdam sahi se chalegi!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Bollywood megastar took to his Twitter handle to break the news about contracting Coronavirus. He wrote, “I have just tested COVID-19 positive…all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in the pipeline. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The fantasy action film is all set to hit the big screen on September 9, 2022. Apart from Brahmastra, the actor also has films such as Goodbye, Uunchai, Ganapath, Project K and Butterfly, among others, in his kitty.

