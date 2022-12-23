When Amitabh Bachchan Faced Creative Block While Filming Deewar's Iconic Temple Scene

Amitabh Bachchan has often shared anecdotes or behind the scene stories of his hit films. Be it his childhood memories or film set stories, Big B has always revealed some unknown fact about himself. Amitabh earlier opened up about having a creative block and was scared to do the iconic temple scene in his 1975 film Deewar. He stayed inside his room for around 15 hours before he walked to the set.

During one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, when contestant Vikram Khurana shared that he often faces writer’s block, the Jhund actor stated that people often change their surroundings to overcome the block and even artists and actors face such blocks.

He mentioned that when there is a scene, which is quite difficult, and they cannot do it immediately, they require some time to crack it. As they were talking about the topic, Amitabh Bachchan shared his personal experience and shared that there was a scene in Deewar where his character Vijay goes to the temple for the first time to pray for his mother’s wellness.

Recalling the scene, the actor said it was a very difficult scene for him and in the morning he did all his makeup and was ready. “Yash Chopra ji came on the set and he said the ‘Chalo bhai (let us go brother), the shot is ready’. Believe me, I was unable to move out of my room," he said.

They began at 7 am and Amitabh sat in his room till 10 pm. “I did not leave, speculating how to go about the scene. This was a character who did not believe in God and had to pray for his mother’s life so what should I say and enact in front of the camera," he narrated.

He then expressed gratefulness for the scriptwriter, who wrote his first line ‘Aaj khush toh bahut honge tum’ (You must be very happy today) and said “what a line, hain ki nahi (isn’t it?)"

Deewar was helmed by Yash Chopra. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi and Nirupa Roy in crucial roles. Shashi and Amitabh played the lead roles.

