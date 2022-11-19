When Amitabh Bachchan Survived On Panipuri During Days of Struggle In Kolkata

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the living legends of Indian cinema. However, he navigated a journey rife with struggles to work his way up to countrywide stardom. Big B has often spoken about his struggling days in several past interviews. And, recently, he shed some light on the time when he survived on panipuris alone on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Amitabh Bachchan made this revelation while talking to contestant Gargee Das from Kolkata. In one of her questions, she was asked to identify a monumental structure also known as the Taj of the Raj due to its colonial origins. Gargee easily identified it as Victoria Memorial from Kolkata. Soon after, Amitabh narrated his experience of living on panipuris sold by a vendor near Victoria Memorial.

The veteran actor recalled that before starting his acting career, he had a job as a business executive for Bird & Company in Kolkata, then known as Calcutta. Reminiscing about those days, Amitabh said he had a meagre salary of Rs 300 to 400 per month and hence, went through a food crisis. He then said that he used to live on panipuris, called phuchkas in Bengali, sold by a vendor near the historical monument. Although they were cheap and affordable, Amitabh called them the “world’s best panipuri." “The puchkas were so tasty that I ate them until I was full," shared the Brahmastra actor.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s most-recent movie, Uunchai, opened to positive reviews and good business. His co-stars in the film include Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film marked Sooraj Barjatya’s comeback as a director seven years after his last film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

